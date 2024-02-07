What Is So Great About Centene Corp. (CNC)?

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 4.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.02B, closed the last trade at $74.92 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 1.15% during that session. The CNC stock price is -6.55% off its 52-week high price of $79.83 and 18.81% above the 52-week low of $60.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.13 million shares.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Sporting 1.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNC stock price touched $74.92 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Centene Corp. shares have moved 0.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) have changed -3.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.