What Are The Chances Of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR. (CIG) Being A Good Investment?

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.35B, closed the recent trade at $2.29 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.88% during that session. The CIG stock price is -13.97% off its 52-week high price of $2.61 and 23.14% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Sporting 0.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CIG stock price touched $2.29 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares have moved -1.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) have changed -3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.