What Are The Chances Of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Being A Good Investment?

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.30M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it 0.85% during that session. The ASXC stock price is -353.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.18 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Sporting 0.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASXC stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 6.31%. Year-to-date, Asensus Surgical Inc shares have moved -17.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) have changed -18.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.93.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Asensus Surgical Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.34%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.46 million and $976k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 115.10% for the current quarter and 53.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.05% over the past 5 years.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.02% with a share float percentage of 10.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asensus Surgical Inc having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.39 million shares worth more than $5.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.87 million and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 7.73 million shares of worth $3.91 million while later fund manager owns 3.21 million shares of worth $1.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.