Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 4.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.95B, closed the last trade at $32.81 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The WY stock price is -7.1% off its 52-week high price of $35.14 and 15.73% above the 52-week low of $27.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WY stock price touched $32.81 or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, Weyerhaeuser Co. shares have moved -5.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) have changed -2.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.