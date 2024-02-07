WestRock Co (WRK) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.26B, closed the recent trade at $39.99 per share which meant it gained $1.62 on the day or 4.22% during that session. The WRK stock price is -8.98% off its 52-week high price of $43.58 and 32.88% above the 52-week low of $26.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.
WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) trade information
Sporting 4.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WRK stock price touched $39.99 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, WestRock Co shares have moved -3.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) have changed -6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.
WestRock Co (WRK) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that WestRock Co shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.43%, compared to -29.10% for the industry.
WRK Dividends
WestRock Co is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.13 at a share yield of 2.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.38% with a share float percentage of 88.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WestRock Co having a total of 856 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 31.66 million shares worth more than $920.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.35% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $767.86 million and represent 10.31% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 7.95 million shares of worth $231.23 million while later fund manager owns 6.1 million shares of worth $177.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.