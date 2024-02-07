WestRock Co (WRK) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.26B, closed the recent trade at $39.99 per share which meant it gained $1.62 on the day or 4.22% during that session. The WRK stock price is -8.98% off its 52-week high price of $43.58 and 32.88% above the 52-week low of $26.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) trade information

Sporting 4.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WRK stock price touched $39.99 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, WestRock Co shares have moved -3.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) have changed -6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.