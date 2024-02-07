Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Citizens Financial Group Inc

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 9.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.70B, closed the last trade at $31.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.03% during that session. The CFG stock price is -41.22% off its 52-week high price of $44.54 and 27.81% above the 52-week low of $22.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.52 million shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Sporting -0.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CFG stock price touched $31.54 or saw a rise of 7.13%. Year-to-date, Citizens Financial Group Inc shares have moved -4.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have changed -5.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.