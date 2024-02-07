Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Cardlytics Inc

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $259.05M, closed the last trade at $6.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -4.76% during that session. The CDLX stock price is -196.52% off its 52-week high price of $19.57 and 61.06% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.66K shares.

Sporting -4.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CDLX stock price touched $6.60 or saw a rise of 26.09%. Year-to-date, Cardlytics Inc shares have moved -28.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have changed -6.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.24.

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.55 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $82.5 million and $64.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.50% for the current quarter and 3.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.93% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 91.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.10%.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.02% with a share float percentage of 75.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardlytics Inc having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $34.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CAS Investment Partners, LLC held 14.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.05 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 1.0 million shares of worth $6.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $13.62 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.