Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Lower

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 4.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.73B, closed the last trade at $19.47 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The HST stock price is -4.73% off its 52-week high price of $20.39 and 26.4% above the 52-week low of $14.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.56 million shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HST stock price touched $19.47 or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) have changed -1.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.