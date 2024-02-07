Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Visa Inc (V) Upper

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 4.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $555.33B, closed the last trade at $276.76 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The V stock price is -1.17% off its 52-week high price of $279.99 and 24.57% above the 52-week low of $208.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.84 million shares.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the V stock price touched $276.76 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Visa Inc shares have moved 6.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have changed 6.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.47.