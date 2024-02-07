Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Upper

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $24.17 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 5.55% during that session. The TNDM stock price is -88.29% off its 52-week high price of $45.51 and 42.82% above the 52-week low of $13.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

Sporting 5.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TNDM stock price touched $24.17 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares have moved -18.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have changed -13.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.