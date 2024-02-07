Wall Street Was Disappointed By PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC)’s 2.37% Stock Price Incline

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.47B, closed the last trade at $149.29 per share which meant it gained $3.46 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The PNC stock price is -10.32% off its 52-week high price of $164.70 and 26.72% above the 52-week low of $109.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PNC stock price touched $149.29 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares have moved -3.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have changed -4.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.