Vistra Corp (VST) Shares Have Inclined 12.31% Year To Date

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 5.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.47B, closed the last trade at $43.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.21% during that session. The VST stock price is -3.93% off its 52-week high price of $44.96 and 51.04% above the 52-week low of $21.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 million shares.

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VST stock price touched $43.26 or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, Vistra Corp shares have moved 12.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) have changed 12.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.