VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 5.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.86B, closed the last trade at $29.83 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The VICI stock price is -17.0% off its 52-week high price of $34.90 and 10.76% above the 52-week low of $26.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.55 million shares.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VICI stock price touched $29.83 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, VICI Properties Inc shares have moved -6.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) have changed -5.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.