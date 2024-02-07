Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX): What Is Good About Stock?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.23B, closed the last trade at $416.13 per share which meant it lost -$12.76 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The VRTX stock price is -7.75% off its 52-week high price of $448.40 and 31.85% above the 52-week low of $283.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information
Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VRTX stock price touched $416.13 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 2.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) have changed -0.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.80%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.40% and 8.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.50%.
12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.54 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.61 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.34 billion and $2.49 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.80% for the current quarter and 4.80% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 7.89% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.87%.
VRTX Dividends
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.