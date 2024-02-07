Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX): What Is Good About Stock?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.23B, closed the last trade at $416.13 per share which meant it lost -$12.76 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The VRTX stock price is -7.75% off its 52-week high price of $448.40 and 31.85% above the 52-week low of $283.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VRTX stock price touched $416.13 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 2.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) have changed -0.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.