Unilever plc ADR (UL) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.28B, closed the recent trade at $49.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -1.08% during that session. The UL stock price is -13.5% off its 52-week high price of $55.99 and 6.43% above the 52-week low of $46.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) trade information

Sporting -1.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UL stock price touched $49.33 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Unilever plc ADR shares have moved 1.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) have changed 0.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.