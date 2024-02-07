Under Armour Inc (UAA): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 6.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46B, closed the last trade at $7.89 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.60% during that session. The UAA stock price is -59.7% off its 52-week high price of $12.60 and 20.28% above the 52-week low of $6.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75 million shares.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Sporting 2.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UAA stock price touched $7.89 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc shares have moved -10.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have changed -0.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.