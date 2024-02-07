Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the recent trade at $13.73 per share which meant it lost -$2.71 on the day or -16.51% during that session. The TGI stock price is -25.78% off its 52-week high price of $17.27 and 49.02% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 995.18K shares.
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information
Sporting -16.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGI stock price touched $13.73 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Triumph Group Inc. shares have moved -17.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have changed -11.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.
Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Triumph Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.26%, compared to 1.60% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -41.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.60%.
TGI Dividends
Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.63% with a share float percentage of 94.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Triumph Group Inc. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.53 million shares worth more than $142.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.03% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.19 million and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 4.08 million shares of worth $31.23 million while later fund manager owns 2.62 million shares of worth $24.66 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.42% of company’s outstanding stock.