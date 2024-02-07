Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the recent trade at $13.73 per share which meant it lost -$2.71 on the day or -16.51% during that session. The TGI stock price is -25.78% off its 52-week high price of $17.27 and 49.02% above the 52-week low of $7.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 995.18K shares.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Sporting -16.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGI stock price touched $13.73 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, Triumph Group Inc. shares have moved -17.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have changed -11.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.