TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE): Why Is The Stock Strong?

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.74B, closed the recent trade at $62.92 per share which meant it lost -$2.13 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The TTE stock price is -10.66% off its 52-week high price of $69.63 and 12.68% above the 52-week low of $54.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Sporting -3.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TTE stock price touched $62.92 or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, TotalEnergies SE ADR shares have moved -6.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE) have changed -5.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.9.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TotalEnergies SE ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.77%, compared to -20.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.60% and -19.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.5 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -1.46% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.10%.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.41 at a share yield of 5.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.92% with a share float percentage of 6.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TotalEnergies SE ADR having a total of 837 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 20.46 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $709.67 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 12.29 million shares of worth $772.95 million while later fund manager owns 7.06 million shares of worth $464.46 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.