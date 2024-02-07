Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE:TEF) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.24B, closed the recent trade at $3.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.39% during that session. The TEF stock price is -16.15% off its 52-week high price of $4.53 and 4.87% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 916.76K shares.

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE:TEF) trade information

Sporting -1.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TEF stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Telefonica S.A ADR shares have moved 0.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE:TEF) have changed -4.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.