Teck Resources Ltd (TECK): What Makes The Stock Good?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 4.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.12B, closed the last trade at $38.70 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.55% during that session. The TECK stock price is -27.49% off its 52-week high price of $49.34 and 16.07% above the 52-week low of $32.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Sporting 0.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TECK stock price touched $38.70 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Teck Resources Ltd shares have moved -8.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) have changed -4.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.