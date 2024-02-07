Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 4.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.39B, closed the last trade at $23.03 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 2.04% during that session. The STLA stock price is -2.74% off its 52-week high price of $23.66 and 34.56% above the 52-week low of $15.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.19 million shares.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting 2.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STLA stock price touched $23.03 or saw a rise of 0.52%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V shares have moved -1.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) have changed 2.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.