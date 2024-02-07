Small Cap Stock TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Is A Buy – Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.92M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.90% during that session. The TCON stock price is -1052.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 31.58% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.17 million shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Sporting -4.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TCON stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 9.0%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 8.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed 9.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.