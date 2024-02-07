Small Cap Stock Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Is A Buy – Analysts

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 5.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.11B, closed the last trade at $10.58 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.19% during that session. The RITM stock price is -5.39% off its 52-week high price of $11.15 and 30.06% above the 52-week low of $7.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 million shares.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Sporting 0.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RITM stock price touched $10.58 or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, Rithm Capital Corporation shares have moved -0.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) have changed 1.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.