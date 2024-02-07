Small Cap Stock Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Is A Buy – Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.86B, closed the recent trade at $90.14 per share which meant it gained $11.72 on the day or 14.95% during that session. The CRUS stock price is -23.31% off its 52-week high price of $111.15 and 27.87% above the 52-week low of $65.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.06K shares.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) trade information
Sporting 14.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRUS stock price touched $90.14 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares have moved 8.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have changed 11.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.07%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.60%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $329.67 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $321.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -8.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.20%.
CRUS Dividends
Cirrus Logic, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.