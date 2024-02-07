Small Cap Stock Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Is A Buy – Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.86B, closed the recent trade at $90.14 per share which meant it gained $11.72 on the day or 14.95% during that session. The CRUS stock price is -23.31% off its 52-week high price of $111.15 and 27.87% above the 52-week low of $65.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.06K shares.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) trade information

Sporting 14.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRUS stock price touched $90.14 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares have moved 8.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have changed 11.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.