Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK): What Are The Positives?

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $634.11M, closed the last trade at $16.28 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 6.13% during that session. The SILK stock price is -236.55% off its 52-week high price of $54.79 and 62.65% above the 52-week low of $6.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 939.86K shares.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Sporting 6.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SILK stock price touched $16.28 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Silk Road Medical Inc shares have moved 32.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have changed 43.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.