Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Has Fallen -5.13%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21B, closed the recent trade at $4.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -5.13% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -133.11% off its 52-week high price of $10.56 and 11.7% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.99 million shares.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sporting -5.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SBSW stock price touched $4.53 or saw a rise of 10.83%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares have moved -16.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -11.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.2.