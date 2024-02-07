Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $243.65M, closed the last trade at $4.70 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 6.82% during that session. The GTHX stock price is -68.3% off its 52-week high price of $7.91 and 77.02% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Sporting 6.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GTHX stock price touched $4.70 or saw a rise of 0.42%. Year-to-date, G1 Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 54.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have changed 61.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.