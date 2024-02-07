Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 6.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.70B, closed the last trade at $61.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The SCHW stock price is -32.43% off its 52-week high price of $81.96 and 27.29% above the 52-week low of $45.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.57 million shares.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SCHW stock price touched $61.89 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Charles Schwab Corp. shares have moved -10.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) have changed -7.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.1.