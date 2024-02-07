Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.30% during that session. The STSS stock price is -426.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.58 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.22K shares.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Sporting -3.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STSS stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Sharps Technology Inc shares have moved -28.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) have changed -34.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 70510.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.