Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.30% during that session. The STSS stock price is -426.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.58 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.22K shares.
Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information
Sporting -3.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STSS stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, Sharps Technology Inc shares have moved -28.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) have changed -34.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 70510.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.
Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -64.37% over the past 6 months.
STSS Dividends
Sharps Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.38% with a share float percentage of 20.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sharps Technology Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $95419.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 1.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 51302.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40523.0 and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.