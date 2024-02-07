Shares Of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) increased By 6.45% In A Month

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 7.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.50B, closed the last trade at $31.03 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The LUV stock price is -27.39% off its 52-week high price of $39.53 and 29.39% above the 52-week low of $21.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.29 million shares.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LUV stock price touched $31.03 or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Southwest Airlines Co shares have moved 7.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have changed 6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.