Shares Of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Gain 12.99% In A Month

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 5.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.36B, closed the last trade at $213.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.92 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -3.27% off its 52-week high price of $220.67 and 39.84% above the 52-week low of $128.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.30 million shares.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SNOW stock price touched $213.68 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Snowflake Inc shares have moved 7.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) have changed 12.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.