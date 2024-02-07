Shares Of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) Declined -25.48% In One Month

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.05M, closed the recent trade at $2.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -9.83% during that session. The REKR stock price is -53.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.15 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 894.62K shares.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Sporting -9.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the REKR stock price touched $2.70 or saw a rise of 16.92%. Year-to-date, Rekor Systems Inc shares have moved -18.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) have changed -25.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.26.