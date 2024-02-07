Shares Of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Loss -7.66% In A Month

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 7.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.32B, closed the last trade at $86.10 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The MS stock price is -17.29% off its 52-week high price of $100.99 and 19.37% above the 52-week low of $69.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.49 million shares.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MS stock price touched $86.10 or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, Morgan Stanley shares have moved -7.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have changed -7.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.