Shares Of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX) Decreased By -34.98% In A Month

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 8.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.36M, closed the recent trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The BDRX stock price is -17235.1% off its 52-week high price of $261.76 and 18.54% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 673.03K shares.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information
Sporting -0.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BDRX stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 24.5%. Year-to-date, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR shares have moved -43.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) have changed -34.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 45350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (BDRX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -75.95% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.07% over the past 5 years.
BDRX Dividends
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.56% with a share float percentage of 11.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC with over 3325.0 shares worth more than $228.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC held 1.41% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 2554.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.0 and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.