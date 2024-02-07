Shares Of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BDRX) Decreased By -34.98% In A Month

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 8.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.36M, closed the recent trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The BDRX stock price is -17235.1% off its 52-week high price of $261.76 and 18.54% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 673.03K shares.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Sporting -0.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BDRX stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 24.5%. Year-to-date, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR shares have moved -43.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) have changed -34.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 45350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.