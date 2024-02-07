Shares Of Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) Loss -23.13% In A Month

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $519.99M, closed the recent trade at $6.18 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.32% during that session. The ALEC stock price is -59.55% off its 52-week high price of $9.86 and 40.78% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 725.99K shares.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Sporting 2.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALEC stock price touched $6.18 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Alector Inc shares have moved -22.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have changed -23.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.01.