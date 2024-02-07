Shares In Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) -1.91% Down, YTD

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $693.50M, closed the last trade at $8.72 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The WWW stock price is -104.7% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 17.32% above the 52-week low of $7.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WWW stock price touched $8.72 or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares have moved -1.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have changed 12.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.