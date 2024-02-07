Shares In Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) -1.91% Down, YTD

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $693.50M, closed the last trade at $8.72 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The WWW stock price is -104.7% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 17.32% above the 52-week low of $7.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) trade information
Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WWW stock price touched $8.72 or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares have moved -1.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have changed 12.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.33%, compared to -6.60% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -95.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.
WWW Dividends
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.41 at a share yield of 4.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.54% with a share float percentage of 93.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wolverine World Wide, Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.26 million shares worth more than $180.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.42% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.04 million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.76% shares in the company for having 5.37 million shares of worth $43.31 million while later fund manager owns 3.82 million shares of worth $48.34 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.80% of company’s outstanding stock.