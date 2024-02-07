Shares In Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) -39.32% Down, YTD

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.94% during that session. The SFWL stock price is -888.76% off its 52-week high price of $17.60 and 13.48% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 926.99K shares.
Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information
Sporting 4.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SFWL stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, Shengfeng Development Ltd. shares have moved -39.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) have changed -27.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.
Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -67.33% over the past 6 months.
SFWL Dividends
Shengfeng Development Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 83.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.15% with a share float percentage of 0.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shengfeng Development Ltd. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 38068.0 shares worth more than $68526.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 0.09% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23580.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42446.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 37946.0 shares of worth $68306.0 while later fund manager owns 24338.0 shares of worth $43810.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.