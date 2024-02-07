Shares In Shengfeng Development Ltd. (SFWL) -39.32% Down, YTD

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.00M, closed the recent trade at $1.78 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.94% during that session. The SFWL stock price is -888.76% off its 52-week high price of $17.60 and 13.48% above the 52-week low of $1.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 926.99K shares.

Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) trade information

Sporting 4.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SFWL stock price touched $1.78 or saw a rise of 3.26%. Year-to-date, Shengfeng Development Ltd. shares have moved -39.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) have changed -27.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.