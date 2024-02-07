SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -0.36% Stock Price Decline

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 4.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20B, closed the last trade at $27.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.36% during that session. The S stock price is -4.26% off its 52-week high price of $28.63 and 54.73% above the 52-week low of $12.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.36 million shares.

Sporting -0.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the S stock price touched $27.46 or saw a rise of 2.97%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc shares have moved 0.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) have changed 16.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SentinelOne Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 76.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.14%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.20% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.90%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $169.28 million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024. Year-ago sales stood $126.1 million and $133.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.20% for the current quarter and 35.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 58.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.20%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.14% with a share float percentage of 75.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc having a total of 441 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, LLC with over 34.65 million shares worth more than $523.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Insight Holdings Group, LLC held 14.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $340.35 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 8.8 million shares of worth $148.45 million while later fund manager owns 7.04 million shares of worth $106.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.