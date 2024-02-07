Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE:ST) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 5.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.00B, closed the last trade at $33.06 per share which meant it lost -$3.06 on the day or -8.47% during that session. The ST stock price is -61.1% off its 52-week high price of $53.26 and 7.56% above the 52-week low of $30.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

Sporting -8.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ST stock price touched $33.06 or saw a rise of 11.22%. Year-to-date, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc shares have moved -12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE:ST) have changed -8.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sensata Technologies Holding Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.65%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $977.13 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $985.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.70% for the current quarter and 1.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 7.49% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

ST Dividends

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 23 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE:ST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.91% with a share float percentage of 103.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sensata Technologies Holding Plc having a total of 539 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 16.73 million shares worth more than $752.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 10.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 14.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $655.73 million and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 8.93 million shares of worth $401.63 million while later fund manager owns 7.0 million shares of worth $314.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.59% of company’s outstanding stock.