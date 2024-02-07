SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (SLS) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.71M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.24% during that session. The SLS stock price is -507.35% off its 52-week high price of $4.13 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Sporting 12.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLS stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 1.45%. Year-to-date, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares have moved -35.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have changed 18.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.