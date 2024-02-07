SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.17M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The SLQT stock price is -167.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.94 and 21.82% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 526.58K shares.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Sporting -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SLQT stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 11.29%. Year-to-date, SelectQuote Inc shares have moved -19.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) have changed -17.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.