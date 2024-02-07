Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.51M, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -8.60% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -6367.53% off its 52-week high price of $49.80 and -7.79% below the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 697.80K shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Sporting -8.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SEEL stock price touched $0.77 or saw a rise of 29.35%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -44.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed -42.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.7.