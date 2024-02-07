Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.32B, closed the recent trade at $10.35 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.44% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -27.92% off its 52-week high price of $13.24 and 36.33% above the 52-week low of $6.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.32 million shares.

Sporting 0.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ROIV stock price touched $10.35 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, Roivant Sciences Ltd shares have moved -7.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed -9.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.77.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roivant Sciences Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.68%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.70% and -55.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 112.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.79 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.79% over the past 5 years.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.06% with a share float percentage of 99.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roivant Sciences Ltd having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are QVT Financial LP with over 122.54 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, QVT Financial LP held 15.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 83.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $836.96 million and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 10.3 million shares of worth $119.14 million while later fund manager owns 9.57 million shares of worth $114.67 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.