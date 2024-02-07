Rallybio Corp (RLYB) Gain 24.00%, Marking Win By Bears

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) has a beta value of -2.05 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.57M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 24.00% during that session. The RLYB stock price is -537.42% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 20.65% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.52K shares.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

Sporting 24.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RLYB stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, Rallybio Corp shares have moved -35.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) have changed -26.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.