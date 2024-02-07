Rallybio Corp (RLYB) Gain 24.00%, Marking Win By Bears

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) has a beta value of -2.05 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.57M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 24.00% during that session. The RLYB stock price is -537.42% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 20.65% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.52K shares.
Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information
Sporting 24.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RLYB stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, Rallybio Corp shares have moved -35.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) have changed -26.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.57.
Rallybio Corp (RLYB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Rallybio Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.92%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.20% and -18.60% for the next quarter.
RLYB Dividends
Rallybio Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.68% with a share float percentage of 98.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rallybio Corp having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 4.19 million shares worth more than $23.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 11.10% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.55 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.10% shares in the company for having 1.55 million shares of worth $8.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $4.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.