Prologis Inc (PLD) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 3.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.70B, closed the last trade at $130.50 per share which meant it gained $3.59 on the day or 2.83% during that session. The PLD stock price is -5.38% off its 52-week high price of $137.52 and 25.95% above the 52-week low of $96.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 million shares.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) trade information

Sporting 2.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PLD stock price touched $130.50 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Prologis Inc shares have moved -2.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have changed -0.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.