Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Falls -0.85%, Causing Bears To Lose

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.63B, closed the last trade at $15.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The PAA stock price is -7.84% off its 52-week high price of $16.36 and 25.64% above the 52-week low of $11.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PAA stock price touched $15.17 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares have moved 0.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed -1.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.35%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.10% and -2.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.64 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.77 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $12.95 billion and $15.34 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.40% for the current quarter and -23.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.53% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 13.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.40%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline LP is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.11 at a share yield of 7.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.19% with a share float percentage of 63.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline LP having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 58.62 million shares worth more than $826.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alps Advisors Inc. held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 29.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $422.03 million and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.85% shares in the company for having 61.81 million shares of worth $798.56 million while later fund manager owns 18.73 million shares of worth $242.03 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.