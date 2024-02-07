PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 5.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.68B, closed the last trade at $171.42 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The PEP stock price is -14.85% off its 52-week high price of $196.88 and 9.09% above the 52-week low of $155.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.18 million shares.

PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PEP stock price touched $171.42 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, PepsiCo Inc shares have moved 0.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) have changed 1.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.