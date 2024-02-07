Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.28B, closed the recent trade at $362.45 per share which meant it gained $20.96 on the day or 6.14% during that session. The PANW stock price is 3.27% off its 52-week high price of $350.60 and 57.48% above the 52-week low of $154.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Sporting 6.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PANW stock price touched $362.45 or saw a fall of -0.35%. Year-to-date, Palo Alto Networks Inc shares have moved 22.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) have changed 25.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.