Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.28B, closed the recent trade at $362.45 per share which meant it gained $20.96 on the day or 6.14% during that session. The PANW stock price is 3.27% off its 52-week high price of $350.60 and 57.48% above the 52-week low of $154.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 million shares.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information
Sporting 6.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PANW stock price touched $362.45 or saw a fall of -0.35%. Year-to-date, Palo Alto Networks Inc shares have moved 22.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) have changed 25.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Palo Alto Networks Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.65%, compared to 19.70% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 24.17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.50%.
PANW Dividends
Palo Alto Networks Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.22% with a share float percentage of 90.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palo Alto Networks Inc having a total of 2,345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 26.21 million shares worth more than $6.7 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 26.91% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.7 billion and represent 22.91% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.79% shares in the company for having 9.54 million shares of worth $2.44 billion while later fund manager owns 7.2 million shares of worth $1.84 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 7.39% of company’s outstanding stock.