Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.07M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The ONCY stock price is -222.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and -3.81% below the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.95K shares.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information
Sporting -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ONCY stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 15.32%. Year-to-date, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -22.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have changed -16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.03%, compared to 15.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.85% over the past 5 years.
ONCY Dividends
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.71% with a share float percentage of 8.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 34659.0 shares of worth $56147.0 while later fund manager owns 33485.0 shares of worth $84382.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.