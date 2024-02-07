Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (ONCY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.07M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The ONCY stock price is -222.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and -3.81% below the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.95K shares.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Sporting -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ONCY stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 15.32%. Year-to-date, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -22.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have changed -16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.