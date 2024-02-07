On Holding AG (ONON) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.84B, closed the recent trade at $27.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.32% during that session. The ONON stock price is -33.48% off its 52-week high price of $37.08 and 28.37% above the 52-week low of $19.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.15 million shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting -0.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ONON stock price touched $27.78 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved 3.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed -1.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.